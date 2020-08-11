Advertisement

Kingsport Police searching for missing teens in two unrelated cases

The Kingsport Police Department said they are searching for two missing teenagers in separate cases.
Kingsport Police are searching for two missing teens in separate cases.
Kingsport Police are searching for two missing teens in separate cases.(Kingsport Police Department)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kingsport Police Department said they are searching for two missing teenagers in separate cases.

Police said they are searching for Kaley Wells and Bryson Burchett. Both 16-year-olds were reported missing on August, 6, but investigators say there is no connection between the two.

Wells is described as a black female who is 5′ 11″ tall and 270 pounds. She has black hair with highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen in 3100 Block of Tiffany Court wearing a long-sleeve pastel tie-dye shirt that reads “Save the Turtles.

Burchett is described as a white male who is 5′ 6″ and 122 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the 4200 Block of Fort Henry Drive.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in either case.

Anyone with information about where either teen may be should contact officer Thomas Patton at 423-229-9433.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nashville mayor calls for investigations into sexual misconduct within MNPD

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Mayor Cooper called the allegations “deeply concerning” Monday evening.

News

Knoxville Beer Board proposes amendment to allow select restaurants to serve beer outside

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The ordinance would work in conjunction with the temporary permit that allows Knoxville restaurants to set up tents outside the building for expanded table service.

Eye on Education

New technology makes learning more accessible amid pandemic at UT

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
New technology is helping University of Tennessee students continue their education through the pandemic.

News

Oak Ridge police investigating fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said lane closures on Oak Ridge Turnpike should be expected for the next two hours.

Latest News

News

Randy Boyd presents plan for Knoxville ballpark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The plan outlines seven acres for a new ballpark in East Knoxville.

News

USGS confirms magnitude 2.0 earthquake in Knox County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake hit nearly 3.3 miles southeast of Mascot in Knox County at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

News

Tenn. nursing professor says pandemic could cause compassion fatigue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Dr. Harris encouraged any front-line workers who feel disconnected to speak up and reach out for help.

News

Joe Clayton to be laid to rest on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
In lieu of flowers, the family asked donations be made to The First Tee of Greater Knoxville and the Boys and Girls Club of Knoxville.

News

Investigation underway after child with special needs drowns at Nashville home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police responded to the home after receiving reports of a child found unconscious in a bathtub.

News

Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural to be repainted following vandalism

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The mural was defaced on July 29.