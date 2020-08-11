Kingsport Police searching for missing teens in two unrelated cases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kingsport Police Department said they are searching for two missing teenagers in separate cases.

Police said they are searching for Kaley Wells and Bryson Burchett. Both 16-year-olds were reported missing on August, 6, but investigators say there is no connection between the two.

Wells is described as a black female who is 5′ 11″ tall and 270 pounds. She has black hair with highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen in 3100 Block of Tiffany Court wearing a long-sleeve pastel tie-dye shirt that reads “Save the Turtles.

Burchett is described as a white male who is 5′ 6″ and 122 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the 4200 Block of Fort Henry Drive.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in either case.

Anyone with information about where either teen may be should contact officer Thomas Patton at 423-229-9433.

