Knoxville City Council votes to allow select restaurants serve beer outside

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville City Council approved a vote Tuesday to allow select restaurants serve beer outside with a temporary permit.

The proposal passed unanimously.

On Monday, Chairman of the Knoxville Beer Board, Andrew Roberto, proposed an emergency ordinance amendment to allow restaurants with an existing on-premise beer permit to serve beer in expanded outdoor table service space.

The ordinance would work in conjunction with the temporary permit that allows Knoxville restaurants to set up tents outside the building for expanded table service.

“Throughout the pandemic, Council has taken necessary action to promote social distancing while adding needed flexibility for restaurants to stay in business,” Roberto said Tuesday. “This proposed action is another step that the Council can take to expand outdoor space for restaurants to serve beer at newly created outdoor table service space and keep employees working during this unprecedented health emergency.”

The amendment allows for the creation of a temporary permit for on-premise beer permit holders that are restaurants, according to a release.

The amendment will now need to be approved by Knoxville’s Beer Board at their Aug. 25 meeting.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.