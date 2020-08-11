Knox County Board of Health to consider limiting social gatherings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health is set to meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The agenda for the meeting includes a proposed measure to limit indoor gatherings.

The proposed mandate would limit social gatherings to 25 people or less at any indoor space that measures 900 square feet or less.

Events that would be exempt from the mandate, but encouraged to follow it include:

Places of worship

Public schools

Private schools

“The intent of this Regulation is to ensure that no more than 25 persons, other than persons residing in the same household, congregate within the same 900 square feet at any given time within Knox County in order to protect the general health and safety of the citizens of Knox County during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The would take effect August 15 at 12:01 a.m. and individuals 12 and over would be included in the cap.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.