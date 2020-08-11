Advertisement

Knoxville Beer Board proposes amendment to allow select restaurants to serve beer outside

The ordinance would work in conjunction with the temporary permit that allows Knoxville restaurants to set up tents outside the building for expanded table service.
(KEVN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chairman of the Knoxville Beer Board, Andrew Roberto, proposed an emergency ordinance amendment to allow restaurants with an existing on-premise beer permit to serve beer in expanded outdoor table service space.

“Throughout the pandemic, Council has taken necessary action to promote social distancing while adding needed flexibility for restaurants to stay in business,” Roberto said Tuesday. “This proposed action is another step that the Council can take to expand outdoor space for restaurants to serve beer at newly created outdoor table service space and keep employees working during this unprecedented health emergency.”

The proposed amendment allows for the creation of a temporary permit for on-premise beer permit holders that are restaurants, according to a release.

If the amendment is passed, a restaurant with a temporary permit to expand their table service outdoors would also be able to apply for a permit to serve beer.

The amendment would automatically end when Mayor Inya Kincannon’s emergency declaration expires.

If the amendment passes during the Knox County City Council meeting, it will need to be approved by Knoxville’s Beer Board at their Aug. 25 meeting. Each permit request would also need approval by the Board.

