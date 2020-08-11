Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural to be repainted following vandalism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Black Lives Matter mural painted outside Austin-East High School is being repainted after a vandalism incident in July.

Community organizers announced they plan to repaint the mural on beginning Saturday, August 15 at 8 a.m.

The mural was defaced on July 29. KPD said they discovered a black paint-like substance had been poured out on the roadway in two separate places along the mural.

In a post on Facebook, community organizers said they plan to “paint the hurt away and use this space as an opportunity to heal and grow together.”

