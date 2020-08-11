Advertisement

KPD thanks Special Olympics athlete who wrote letters to every police department in America

Knoxville Police Department is saying thank you after they received a letter from a Special Olympics athlete who is writing to every police department in America.
Knoxville Police says thank you to a Special Olympics athlete.
Knoxville Police says thank you to a Special Olympics athlete.(KPD)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is saying thank you after they received a letter from a Special Olympics athlete who is writing to every police department in America.

KPD said the athlete named Stephanie expressed her support of law enforcement. In return, the department sent back some special memorabilia.

“We recently received a letter of support from an awesome Special Olympics athlete who is trying to mail letters to EVERY police department in the country. In return, we sent her a package with letters and some KPD swag. Thank you for your support of law enforcement, Stephanie!”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UT grad invents live-saving radiation sensor

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A University of Tennessee graduated is credited with investing a radiation sensor that could help save lives.

News

Knox County Board of Health to consider limiting social gatherings

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Board of Health is set to meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The agenda for the meeting includes a proposed measure to limit indoor gatherings.

News

Zoo Knoxville extends summer hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Zoo Knoxville will now be open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

News

Vanderbilt University discourages travel outside of city during semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
All students are discouraged from traveling out of the Nashville area during the semester, according to school officials.

Latest News

News

Ole Smoky Distillery celebrates 10th anniversary with new release

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Ole Smoky Distillery was founded in 2010 and became Tennessee’s first legal moonshine distillery.

News

FedEx ground distribution center coming to Sevier County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The center will be located one-half mile north of I-40 at exit 407 in the Kodak community.

News

Nashville mayor calls for investigations into sexual misconduct within MNPD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Mayor Cooper called the allegations “deeply concerning” Monday evening.

News

Kingsport Police searching for missing teens in two unrelated cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Kingsport Police Department said they are searching for two missing teenagers in separate cases.

News

Knoxville Beer Board proposes amendment to allow select restaurants to serve beer outside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The ordinance would work in conjunction with the temporary permit that allows Knoxville restaurants to set up tents outside the building for expanded table service.

Eye on Education

New technology makes learning more accessible amid pandemic at UT

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
New technology is helping University of Tennessee students continue their education through the pandemic.