KPD thanks Special Olympics athlete who wrote letters to every police department in America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is saying thank you after they received a letter from a Special Olympics athlete who is writing to every police department in America.

KPD said the athlete named Stephanie expressed her support of law enforcement. In return, the department sent back some special memorabilia.

“We recently received a letter of support from an awesome Special Olympics athlete who is trying to mail letters to EVERY police department in the country. In return, we sent her a package with letters and some KPD swag. Thank you for your support of law enforcement, Stephanie!”

We recently received a letter of support from an awesome Special Olympics athlete who is trying to mail letters to EVERY police department in the country. In return, we sent her a package with letters and some KPD swag. Thank you for your support of law enforcement, Stephanie! pic.twitter.com/lrlGWvChqj — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.