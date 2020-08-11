KPD warns public after scammer pretends to be police officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday afternoon to warn the public after they responded to reports of a scammer pretending to be an officer to get money from a female victim.

According to KPD, officers responded to a business in the 9000 block of Executive Park Drive where a suspect was accused of pretending to be an officer to defraud a woman. Investigators said the suspect was able to obtain money from the victim.

Police said the scammer used common ploys, but also instructed the victim to provide money through Green Dot cards.

PUBLIC AWARENESS MESSAGE --------------------- Earlier today, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

“As a reminder, law enforcement agencies will never call and request money for any reason. Green Dot cards, gift cards or money cards are also commonly requested by scammers to anonymously and fraudulently receive money from unwitting victims,” police said on Facebook.

Anyone who receives a scam call or believes they are a victim of a scam in Knoxville, particularly if the scammer is claiming to be law enforcement, is asked to call KPD at 865-215-7212.

