Morristown Police search for person of interest in death investigation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department asked for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a death investigation.

The person was the last known individual who was in contact with a man found dead on May 18 at Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway.

The photos released by police show the person of interest who was captured by hotel security cameras the day the man was found dead.

Investigators say they believe the man was wearing a Steeler’s hat.

Steeler's Hat (MPD)

Anyone with information should call MPD at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833.

