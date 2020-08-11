Nashville mayor calls for investigations into sexual misconduct within MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper called for an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct within the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to officials, a former MNPD officer said more than two dozen current and former employees said they’ve been sexually assaulted, harassed or discriminated against while on the job.

Mayor Cooper called the allegations “deeply concerning” Monday evening. Cooper said he sent the allegations to the District Attorney and Metro Human Resources.

“I hope this process gains the confidence of those alleging misconduct and encourages them to share more information so an independent review comes to a just conclusion,” Mayor Cooper said.

A former officer, Greta McClain, runs the group Silent No longer Tennessee. McClain said her group was contacted by the former MNPD officer in April. The officer told McClain she had been sexually assaulted by a superior years ago.

Silent No Longer Tennessee launched a survey of MNPD employees and reportedly found a “disturbing” trend of complaints. McClain said several complaints had been filed but no action was taken.

“It’s very difficult to keep the faith and do what is already a very difficult job when many of those in power abuse that power and use their authority to intimidate those who are truly trying to serve the community honorably,” McClain told WTVF.

