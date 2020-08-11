Nashville preteen drowns in tub, police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville police are investigating after an 11-year-old drowned in a tub Monday night in Antioch.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported that the girl, who had special needs, was found unconscious and submerged in the bathtub at her family home on Johnson Pass Drive.

Officials said she was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Metro police, along with youth services detectives, are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.