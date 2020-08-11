New technology makes learning more accessible amid pandemic at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New technology is helping University of Tennessee students continue their education through the pandemic.

“No matter where a student is living or studying, we want them to be able to actually participate in the instruction, so that means having appropriate spaces, updated technology, and robust internet access,” said UT Libraries Associate Dean Teresa Walker, who helped lead the efforts.

UT faculty spent the summer working to upgrade video and audio capabilities for classrooms across campus. The new technology will make it easier for students to attend class virtually or in person.

“We wanted to make sure that those instructors who were teaching to a combination of in-person and online students could do everything they needed to do,” said Walker. “We also wanted to ensure that the experience would be good for everyone involved—the sound is right, the video looks good, the communication between the instructor and students and among the students is solid.”

To learn more about how the university is making learning easier through technology click here.

The Office of Information and Technology is offering courses in learning how to best utilize the new tools. To access the tutorials click here.

