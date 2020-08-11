Oak Ridge police investigating fatal hit-and-run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Oak Ridge Police Department said an investigation is underway following a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car around 7 a.m on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Traffic is being redirected around the scene of the incident while the investigation continues. Officials said lane closures on Oak Ridge Turnpike should be expected for the next two hours.

Police are waiting to release the identity of the victim until the family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.