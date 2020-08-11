Advertisement

Ole Smoky Distillery celebrates 10th anniversary with new release

Ole Smoky 153
Ole Smoky 153(Ole Smoky Distillery)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Smoky Distillery announced it is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with the release of a special commemorative moonshine.

The moonshine pays homage to the drink’s history. The new release, Ole Smoky 153, was created with a mash bill of corn, rye, and barley, and handcrafted in a pot still. The drink is a clear moonshine handcrafted in Tennessee at 153 proof.

Ole Smoky Distillery was founded in 2010 and became Tennessee’s first legal moonshine distillery.

The company traced its roots to the Smoky Mountains’ earliest settlers - families who produced moonshine. The century-old recipe is still used today in Ole Smoky’s products.

“We have developed a new recipe that honors our 10 years of legal distilling and the history of moonshine which goes back centuries in East Tennessee,” said Joe Baker, Founder, Ole Smoky Distillery. “Over the last 10 years, we are proud to have introduced moonshine to an entirely new group of consumers across the country and around the world making us one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits companies.”

Ole Smoky 153 is a special edition release that will be available for a limited time only at Ole Smoky’s The Holler and The Barn Distilleries in East Tennessee and at 6th & Peabody in Nashville.

