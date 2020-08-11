Advertisement

Pentagon offering military airwaves for 5G wireless networks

The Pentagon plans to free up its military airwaves in the U.S. for high-speed internet service.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -The Pentagon plans to free up its military airwaves in the U.S. for high-speed internet service.

The Trump administration announced Monday it has identified radio spectrum used for radar defense systems that can be shared with commercial telecommunications providers without compromising national security.

White House officials said the Federal Communications Commission will be able to auction the 100 megahertz of “mid-band” spectrum beginning in December 2021 and will be available for use as soon as mid-2022.

