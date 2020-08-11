Advertisement

Popular Johnson City restaurant sues after Facebook post claims employee exposed patrons to COVID-19

A popular chain restaurant in Johnson City, Tennessee has sued after a Facebook post urged patrons of the restaurants to get tested for COVID-19 after possible exposure from an employee.
FILE: Restaurant
FILE: Restaurant(CANVA)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular chain restaurant in Johnson City, Tennessee has sued after a Facebook post urged patrons of the restaurants to get tested for COVID-19 after possible exposure from an employee.

The Facebook post, put up by a local group called the Tri-Cities Hospitality Assistance page, was put on the social media site July 13. CBS affiliate WJHL reported that it alleged that a Cootie Browns employee tested positive for coronavirus and had “direct contact with the public” on July 4. It added that management did not shut down the restaurants to properly sanitize even though they knew the employee was ill.

A Facebook post and a local restaurant chain are at the center of a defamation lawsuit filed in Washington County court last month.

The lawsuit centers on a post by a local Facebook group that alleges COVID-19 exposure at one of the two Cootie Browns locations in Johnson City. The post, written by the Tri-Cities Hospitality Assistance Facebook page, urges any patrons of the two Johnson City Cootie Browns restaurants to get tested for COVID-19 due to potential exposure from an infected employee.

In July, WJHL reported that Cootie Browns, Inc., filed a defamation lawsuit and asserted that the claims made in the post were untrue. The suit named Emily Barnes and Abigail Honecutt, two self-identified administrators of the Tri-Cities page, as the defendants.

The lawsuit claimed that the restaurant operators complied with all Tennessee Department of Health and Washington County Health Department regulations. They told WJHL, “We are in constant communication with these authorities to ensure not only compliance, but to assist in the continued operation and success of all local businesses.”

The lawsuit also alleged that the post could cost the business $500,000 per year and requests $75,000 in compensation from both of the administrators of the page as well as $300,000 in additional damages.

WJHL reported that the attorney representing Barnes and Honecutt filed a motion Monday to move the case from Washington County Chancery Court to Circuit Court.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Millions needed to fix backlog repairs in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Millions of dollars are needed to fix a long backlog of repairs needed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

News

UT students facing changes as they head back to Rocky Top

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Students at the University of Tennessee are facing changes as they head back to Rocky Top this fall.

News

Sen. Blackburn wants to hold China accountable for ‘unleashing’ COVID in US

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Senator Marsha Blackburn sat down with WVLT News Anchor Ted Hall to discuss the pandemic.

News

ETSU president: ‘Virtually impossible’ to play fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
East Tennessee State University Dr. Brian Noland said he believes it's "virtually impossible" that team sports will be played this fall.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit filed in death of 16-year-old at construction site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A lawsuit has been filed in the death of a teenage worker at a construction site in Nashville, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Johnson City school board approves fall sports, students required to sign waiver

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Johnson City Schools Board of Education voted to approve all sports this coming fall and voted to require students to sign a waiver before playing sports that adhered to TSSAA guidelines.

News

Vanessa Guillen to be laid to rest this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A memorial service for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will be held Friday at the Houston high school Guillen attended, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

News

‘Worth the risk for me’ VFL Trey Smith responds to playing this season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith responded to playing this football season despite health issues.

WVLT

Storms winding down today, another round early Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Spotty storms are still possible for the remainder of Monday but not nearly to the coverage as this morning. Expect another round to rumble through Tuesday morning.

News

Car fire erupts in West Knoxville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Rural Metro dispatch, a car fire erupted in West Knoxville Monday afternoon.