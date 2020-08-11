Randy Boyd presents plan for Knoxville ballpark

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Smokies owner Randy Boyd released plans for a $142-million mixed-use development in East Knoxville that will include a new ballpark for the Smokies.

Boyd, who also serves as the University of Tennessee president, said he has been meeting privately with city and county leaders about the plan.

The plan outlines seven acres for a new ballpark in East Knoxville. The renderings also highlight areas for retail, restaurants, and bars.

“Since 2000, the Tennessee Smokies have enjoyed many successful seasons at Smokies Stadium and a positive, productive relationship with Sevierville and Sevier County,” Boyd said. “We appreciate that they have provided a “home” for professional baseball in our region.”

The current contract for the Tennessee Smokies at the Smokies Stadium in Sevier County is set to expire in 2024.

“As has been stated before, Boyd Sports would entertain an offer to locate the Smokies in Knoxville. We have met informally with public officials and community members to get their input on the idea. However, any initiative for public consideration of a plan would come from the city and county leadership. Regardless, we will want to develop the property into something that can be a catalyst for growth and a point of pride for East Knoxville.”

Field View from proposed Knoxville ballpark. / (Moxley Carmichael)

