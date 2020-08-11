Scattered rain storms morning and afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have batches of rain and storms moving through our area at times this week. Your Tuesday morning comes with scattered rain and then again in the afternoon hours we have more moving through.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Luckily this morning’s rain and storms are scattered and not soaking part of our area for an extended time, like yesterday’s alert. We have a 40% coverage of our area in moving showers and storms. The low starts out around 70 degrees.

Take the umbrella with you, because scattered rain and storms are developing and moving through at times this afternoon. We’re topping out around 89 degrees, but the high humidity makes it feel like the mid 90s and brings out the mosquitoes in between rain. We have a 40% coverage again in the afternoon hours, but isolated for the evening.

Scattered rain and storms at times Tuesday (WVLT)

Tonight will be partly cloudy with areas of fog, and a low around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts off with spotty rain, but builds up to scattered rain and storms midday through the evening hours. We’re looking at a 40% coverage of our area, mainly outlining the Valley. This makes for another steamy day, with a high around 90 in the Valley, but lower 80s with the more persistent rain outside of the Valley.

Rain coverage is starting to build up Thursday to Friday. We’ll see batches of downpours and storms move through at times, and knock our highs back to mid 80s to end the week. We’ll keep you updated on the latest track as these batches develop.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Tue AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.