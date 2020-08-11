SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey releases statement on Big Ten, Pac-12 canceling season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement Tuesday on Big Ten and Pac-12′s decision to cancel their fall football seasons this year.

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today. I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.” said Sankey.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, taking two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic.

Less than an hour after the Big Ten’s announcement, the Pac-12 called a news conference to discuss a meeting with its universities’ presidents and announced it would also cancel all fall sports this year.

Along with The Big Ten and Pac-12, the Mountain West Conference canceled its upcoming fall football season according to Stadium.

The Mountain conference cited player health and safety concerns with the coronavirus, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported Monday evening.

The Mid-American Conference announced it has canceled its 2020 fall sports season Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns.

