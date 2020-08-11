Sen. Blackburn wants to hold China accountable for ‘unleashing’ COVID in US

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Days after she released a statement criticizing the NBA for its stance on China, Senator Marsha Blackburn spoke with WVLT News Anchor Ted Hall about her continued push to hold China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Blackburn introduced legislation that would allow Americans to sue China in U.S. court and seek compensation for what she called “devastating harm the deadly virus has caused to the economy and human life.”

My Stop COVID-19 Act will make China legally and financially liable for unleashing the COVID-19 infection on our country. @SenMcSallyAZ @Lancegooden

#ChinaLiedPeopleDied — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 20, 2020

“One of the things we’re holding them to account for is what they have done with COVID-19,” Blackburn told Hall. “They have a pandemic on their hands.” She added that China hoarded PPE and ramped up production at its factories in an attempt to corner the market.

A Department of Homeland Security report released in May said that China did, indeed, cover up the pandemic in order to hoard supplies.

The Associated Press reported that, per the report, “China held off informing the World Health Organization that the coronavirus ‘was a contagion’ for much of January so it could order medical supplies from abroad — and that its imports of face masks and surgical gowns and gloves increased sharply.”

The United States faced a PPE shortage early in the pandemic, and, according to the Washington Post, stands to face one again.

Blackburn added that China has yet to let outside scientists and researchers in to study the pandemic. The New York Times reported in February that China ignored offers of help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization for more than a month.

“We also need to get busy returning pharmaceutical manufacturing and PPE manufacturing to the United States,” she said. An early-July report from the NYT said that China “dominates PPE manufacturing.” According to its report, “Chinese companies are likely to have the lowest costs by far and be best positioned for the next global outbreak.”

Blackburn said she wanted to see manufacturing brought back to the U.S. to avoid a similar situation in the future.

On the NBA, Blackburn told Hall, “We were looking at how companies are engaged in China, and working on some of these human rights issues.” She pointed to China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims. PBS reported that, since 2017, at least one million Uighur Muslims have been placed in detention camps in China.

The Associated Press reported that China is cutting Uighur peoples’ birth rates through forced IUDs, abortion and sterilization.

“The way the NBA really came to our attention was when Daryl Morey put up a tweet and said, ‘Free Hong Kong.’ And it was like the Chinese Communist Party just went nuts over this, and they pushed back on the NBA. The NBA pushed back,” she said, adding that the “NBA has quite a lucrative deal with China.”

People in Hong Kong have been in protests since last year when a controversial bill that would have allowed extradition from Hong Kong to China was revealed. The protests have morphed into a larger call for more democratic measures, CNN reported.

In October 2019, Morey, the Houston Rockets’ GM, tweeted his support for the protests, but it was quickly deleted. NPR reported that he later issued an apology on Twitter, saying he was sorry for causing offense to “Rockets fans and friends of mine in China.”

1/ I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China. I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives. — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) October 7, 2019

Shortly after Morey’s 2019 tweet, NPR reported that the Chinese Basketball Association, which was headed by former Rockets center Yao Ming, “announced that it was suspending cooperation with the Houston team. Tencent, a media partner of the NBA in China with a five-year streaming deal worth $1.5 billion, and China’s state television also said they wouldn’t be airing Rockets games.”

At the end of July, ESPN released a report detailing allegations of human rights issues at NBA training facilities in China, about which Blackburn said she was “stunned.” According to the report, one such academy in Xinjiang has since closed.

“They are not saying anything about any of the human rights,” said Blackburn. According to ESPN’s report, NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum declined to say whether the closure of the Xinjiang facility was due to human rights issues.

