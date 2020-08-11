Sevierville man to appear on History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’ show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville man just wanted to reward a student for their hard and ended up being on the national stage.

Gene Click is set to appear on the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” Wednesday night for a knife making showdown. It’s an accident he’s on the show in the first place, he said.

“I love to paint, you know anything creative is right up my alley. That’s helped me a lot. Because it allows me to see the finished product of what I’m wanting to make easier than some people,” he said.

A martial arts instructor, Click said he made a sword for that student as a reward for being promoted to black belt. That led him to being on national TV.

On “Forged in Fire” he’s in a race with the clock to win the final competition against three other forgers. The competition, he said, was tough.

“Whoa, it’s like the hottest sauna you were ever in for 3 hours with about 50 cameramen screaming in your face. I don’t know how they hide those guys. That’s crazy to me I had a guy behind me, I felt like he was in my shirt,” Click added.

The show was filmed almost a year ago, and Click said it’s been tough to keep a secret. It airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the History Channel.

