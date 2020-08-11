Sheriff: Body found on Dry Gap Pike in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the scene where a body was found Tuesday morning.

According to KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn, a body of a man was found in the 400 block of Dry Gap Pike just before 10 a.m.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office as part of the investigation.

Glenn said the investigation is in the preliminary stages. More information is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

