Special session looks at ways to protect companies against ‘frivolous lawsuits’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee gave a brief update on the state legislature’s special session Tuesday during a media conference.

Currently, members are meeting to address COVID-19 liability, telemedicine and penalties against protesters.

Lee said a major focus of the session is to look at protection for companies against “frivolous lawsuits” as well as protections for individuals against “misconduct.”

LIVE: Gov. Lee holds briefing LIVE: Governor Lee holds a press briefing. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The legislature is also looking at ways to expand and provide “greater access to telehealth,” Lee said.

Lee added that lawmakers will look at vandalism in regards to the capitol grounds.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.