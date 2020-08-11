Tenn. man biking 3,000 miles to raise money for COVID-19 relief

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - A Johnson City man is set to make a 3,000-mile trip to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported that Mark Bodo is 40 days into his journey from San Francisco to Yorktown, Virginia as of Monday.

“If I can get on a bike and ride from San Francisco to Yorktown, Virginia all on my own, then we as as country can overcome the challenge of coronavirus and any challenge that is put upon us,” said Bodo, an ETSU College of Nursing IT manager.

WJHL reported Bodo launched his organization “Ride Aid 2020” in May and set up a website and a GoFundMe page.

“I’ve met a lot of families who have been displaced because they lost their jobs, they’re now just traveling. They are like, ‘We are going to see the country, we have time. We are collecting unemployment right now, and are trying to figure out what we are going to do next,’” said Bodo.

Bodo hopes to raise $100,000 for organizations dealing with the fallout of the pandemic, including Feeding America and Mercy Housing.

Traveling across the country has given Bodo a look at the toll COVID-19 has taken on the country. He’s keeping people up to date with his journey via Instagram.

WJHL reported that Bodo hopes to complete his 60-day journey by August 29.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.