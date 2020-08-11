Advertisement

Tennessee lawmakers continue special session

Gov. Bill Lee announced last week that he was convening a special legislative session to address a handful of bills.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Statehouse will continue to meet for a special legislative session on Tuesday as they address COVID-19 liability, telemedicine and penalties against protesters.

Lawmakers did pass a sweeping anti-abortion bill before adjourning in mid-June, but the legislation is currently being blocked by a judge from being implemented as it’s being legally challenged.

Protesters have held demonstrations outside the Capitol for weeks demanding a meeting with Lee to discuss “racial justice” issues, but the Republican has declined, and instead called for law enforcement agencies to review various policies

