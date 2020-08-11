TVA invests in carbon reduction innovation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Tuesday that it is joining an energy industry effort to develop low-carbon energy technologies of the future.

The Low-Carbon Resources Initiative aims to advance clean power and decarbonization technologies for deployment in the 2030 to 2050 time frame.

“TVA is supplying clean energy today and is building the energy system of the future,” said Dr. Joe Hoagland, TVA vice president for Innovation & Research. “TVA and our EPRI partners are focusing research dollars on technology that will continue to promote a cleaner energy future across the nation for decades to come.”

Chief Sustainability Officer Rebecca Tolene said, “TVA is already on pace to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 70% below 2005 levels by 2030. By collaborating with industry partners in this initiative, we are now looking at what will be achievable beyond 2030.”

TVA is a national leader in carbon reduction in its current operations – double the national utility average. According to the recent TVA Sustainability Report, carbon output was reduced by nearly 60 percent in the past 15 years by boosting power generation from carbon-free nuclear, hydro and solar sources.

This year, TVA is on track to have over 60% of its electricity come from carbon-free generation.

TVA officials said $5 million will be invested over the next five years to support technology development through the initiative.

