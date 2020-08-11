United Way helps provide masks for kids in need

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - United Way of Blount County said they were able to raise enough money to provide 1,260 masks for kids who need them.

“We sent a request to all principals last week and within 12 hours we had requests for 2,300 so we stopped taking requests. We’ve provided some to all three school systems and we are hoping to provide more. We just submitted a grant on Friday in hopes we could purchase more and open the requests back up,” said United Way Vice President Wendy Wand.

The original goal was to provide 850 masks, but the fundraiser was able to exceed that initial goal. Even so, there are still kids who need masks.

United Way will host Kindness for Kickoff event. Donors can give masks or money to purchase masks for kids. The event begins August 28.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.