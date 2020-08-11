United Way now a grant administrator for CARES Act funds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State and local CARES Act funding will now be administered through United Way of Greater Nashville, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

United Way was selected by the state of Tennessee as a grant administrator for the TN Community CARES act program through COVID-19 relief efforts.

United Way is responsible for monitoring the spending of approved programs and will decide allocation amounts and recipients.

TN Community CARES Act Funding grant ensures that nonprofit organizations can respond to the impacts of COVID-19 by providing:

Aid to individuals impacted by wage loss, including rent, mortgage, utility and food assistance.

Aid to organizations providing COVID-19 relief services, including prepared meals, mental health counseling, health care services, and access to supplies.

All 50(c)3 organizations in Tennessee are eligible to apply for grant funding. This is a reimbursement grant that will provide support to nonprofits that incurred expenses related to COVID-19 from March 1 through Nov. 15, 2020, that have not already been covered by another grant, donor or CARES funding.

Applications are live at tncaresact.tn.gov/DHS and will close at 11:59 p.m. CST August 14, 2020. The earliest date an approval or denial decision will be made and communicated is August 17, 2020.

Additional organizations serving as grant administrators include: United Way of Greater Chattanooga, United Way of Greater Knoxville, United Way of the Mid-South, Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.