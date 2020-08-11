Advertisement

United Way now a grant administrator for CARES Act funds

State and local CARES Act funding will now be administered through United Way of Greater Nashville, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
United Way
United Way(Wikipedia)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State and local CARES Act funding will now be administered through United Way of Greater Nashville, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

United Way was selected by the state of Tennessee as a grant administrator for the TN Community CARES act program through COVID-19 relief efforts.

United Way is responsible for monitoring the spending of approved programs and will decide allocation amounts and recipients.

TN Community CARES Act Funding grant ensures that nonprofit organizations can respond to the impacts of COVID-19 by providing:

Aid to individuals impacted by wage loss, including rent, mortgage, utility and food assistance.

Aid to organizations providing COVID-19 relief services, including prepared meals, mental health counseling, health care services, and access to supplies.

All 50(c)3 organizations in Tennessee are eligible to apply for grant funding. This is a reimbursement grant that will provide support to nonprofits that incurred expenses related to COVID-19 from March 1 through Nov. 15, 2020, that have not already been covered by another grant, donor or CARES funding.

Applications are live at tncaresact.tn.gov/DHS and will close at 11:59 p.m. CST August 14, 2020. The earliest date an approval or denial decision will be made and communicated is August 17, 2020.

Additional organizations serving as grant administrators include: United Way of Greater Chattanooga, United Way of Greater Knoxville, United Way of the Mid-South, Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gatlinburg museum lands on list of weirdest tourist attractions in each state

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An attraction in Gatlinburg nabbed a spot on Buzzfeed's list of strangest tourist attractions in each state.

Eye on Education

East Tenn. 7-year-old making difference by donating backpacks

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
A Knox County seven year old girl wanted to give to those in need before the start of the school year.

News

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first black woman

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

Eye on Education

KCS registration for meals for virtual learners now available

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Registration for Knox Co. Schools students in the virtual learning program who are wanting meals are now available.

News

Pentagon offering military airwaves for 5G wireless networks

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Pentagon plans to free up its military airwaves in the U.S. for high-speed internet service.

Latest News

News

Pentagon offering military airwaves for 5G wireless networks

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Pentagon plans to free up its military airwaves in the U.S. for high-speed internet service.

News

KCSO: Man was shot and killed, body found on Dry Gap Pike

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the scene where a body was found Tuesday morning.

News

East Tennessee counties awarded $1M tourism grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
In 2018, visitors added $22 billion to boost Tennessee’s economy, according to reports.

News

Dr. Pepper confirms a soda shortage at grocery stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Dr. Pepper encouraged customers to contact their local grocery stores to check their availability.

News

Cookeville police investigating homicide after man dies of gunshot wounds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Cookeville Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased with gunshot wounds Monday night.