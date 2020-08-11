Advertisement

UT grad invents live-saving radiation sensor

A University of Tennessee graduated is credited with inventing a radiation sensor that could help save lives.
Micah Folsom in front of the accelerator at ProVision, a radiation therapy facility in Knoxville.
Micah Folsom in front of the accelerator at ProVision, a radiation therapy facility in Knoxville.(University of Tennessee)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Recent Doctoral grad Micah Folsom studied nuclear engineering.

According to an article posted in a UT newsletter, “Folsom’s camera design is the first working compact neutron scatter camera, similar to a fast neutron equivalent of the Advanced Compton Telescope used in gamma ray astronomy.”

“This design has very good potential to be able to image neutron sources rather quickly due to high potential for excellent imaging efficiency,” said Jason Hayward, associate nuclear engineering department head and Folsom’s thesis advisor.

Read more about Folsom’s design here.

