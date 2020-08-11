UT students facing changes as they head back to Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT students are moving back to campus this week, but it’s a whole lot different this semester.

The beginning of a new college semester should bring a fresh start. ”I’m super excited this is a whole new experience, a whole new world,” said Claudia Patrick, a student.

Freshmen Claudia and Hannah Manning are about to embark on an unwritten chapter in life: moving on campus amid a health pandemic.

Claudia and Hannah were some of the first students to move into their dorms Aug. 9th. The move-in process will take days for the school to complete.

According to UT’s safety plan, check ins are by appointment only, no more than two people can help a student move in and the students are expected to disinfect their living spaces.

As students start to settle into their dorm, some of them told WVLT News they’re more concerned with the classroom.

They’re asking how that will shape up this semester. ”We don’t really know what to expect yet. I guess we’ll figure out next week,” Colton Willis, a student said.

UT students said classrooms have been modified for social distancing, students will have to wear a mask indoors and instructors have been trained on safe teaching strategies. Some of those even include deescalation techniques to avoid stressful environments.

”I feel pretty confident about their ability to keep students and faculty safe, but if it doesn’t I’m prepared to go home,” said Jeffery Miller, a student.

The students said they’re just ready to have that college experience like they dreamed.

”I’m wearing a mask so that we can be in Neyland Stadium,” Patrick said.

Students can move in up until the first date of school, Aug. 19.

