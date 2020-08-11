Advertisement

Vanderbilt University discourages travel outside of city during semester

All students are discouraged from traveling out of the Nashville area during the semester, according to school officials.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University released phase two of the reopening plan as students prepare to return to campus.

School officials said phase two includes stricter health and safety guidelines than the City of Nashville’s plan.

All individuals on campus will be required to follow the protocols outlined in the plan.

According to the plan, students will be required to wear face masks and gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

A testing and tracing incident command structure and contact tracing and symptom monitoring system will launch August 10.

The university has restricted international travel to any country and university-sponsored domestic travel.

All students are discouraged from traveling out of the Nashville area during the semester, according to school officials.

