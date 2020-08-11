Vanessa Guillen to be laid to rest this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (WVLT/KHOU) -A memorial service for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will be held Friday at the Houston high school Guillen attended, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

Guillen will be laid to rest on Saturday at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.

Family attorney Natalie Khawam told KHOU, a public memorial service will be held Friday at the Chaves High School soccer field.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. Officials confirmed July 6 that her remains had been found in rural Bell County, Texas.

According to a federal complaint, investigators said a fellow soldier killed Guillen, then later killed himself.

