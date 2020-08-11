Advertisement

Vanessa Guillen to be laid to rest this weekend

A memorial service for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will be held Friday at the Houston high school Guillen attended, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.
Pfc. Vanessa Guillen
Pfc. Vanessa Guillen (KY3)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (WVLT/KHOU) -A memorial service for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will be held Friday at the Houston high school Guillen attended, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

Guillen will be laid to rest on Saturday at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.

Family attorney Natalie Khawam told KHOU, a public memorial service will be held Friday at the Chaves High School soccer field.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. Officials confirmed July 6 that her remains had been found in rural Bell County, Texas.

According to a federal complaint, investigators said a fellow soldier killed Guillen, then later killed himself.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KHOU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Johnson City school board approves fall sports, students required to sign waiver

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Johnson City Schools Board of Education voted to approve all sports this coming fall and voted to require students to sign a waiver before playing sports that adhered to TSSAA guidelines.

News

‘Worth the risk for me’ VFL Trey Smith responds to playing this season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith responded to playing this football season despite health issues.

WVLT

Storms winding down today, another round early Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Spotty storms are still possible for the remainder of Monday but not nearly to the coverage as this morning. Expect another round to rumble through Tuesday morning.

News

Car fire erupts in West Knoxville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Rural Metro dispatch, a car fire erupted in West Knoxville Monday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Memphis-based FedEx giving all employees 2 percent raises amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
FedEx, a Memphis-based company, said it will be giving all of its employees a 2 percent pay raise starting in October.

News

Sen. Blackburn wants to hold China accountable for ‘unleashing’ COVID in US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Senator Marsha Blackburn sat down with WVLT News Anchor Ted Hall to discuss the pandemic.

News

Black, Hispanic children more severely impacted by COVID-19, study says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
COVID-19 research released this week says Black and Hispanic children are more severaly impacted by COVID-19, with higher case rates, hospitalizations and virus-related complications.

News

BBB: Puppy scams skyrocketing during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Many people have turned to the internet, looking for a pet during the pandemic; however, some are getting scammed.

News

Kentucky governor suggests delaying school reopenings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended that Kentucky schools delay the resumption of in-person classes until late September to provide more time to get the coronvirus under control.

News

Cars line up for school supplies at Knox County’s School Mania

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Cars lined up around the block to get school supplies for children at Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs' School Mania event Monday afternoon.