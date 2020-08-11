Virginia sheriff warns of unsolicited masks from China arriving in mail
A Virginia sheriff's office is warning residents after some reported receiving unsolicited face masks from China in the mail.
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVLT/WJHL) - A Virginia sheriff’s office is warning residents after some reported receiving unsolicited face masks from China in the mail.
CBS affiliate WJHL reported that the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to warn residents of the issue, advising people to throw away masks that they have not personally ordered.
Recently, many people across the country, including WVLT News Anchor Alan Williams, have received unsolicited packages containing seeds, also from China. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said anyone who receives the packages should keep them and contact the authorities.
