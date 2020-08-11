Virginia sheriff warns of unsolicited masks from China arriving in mail

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVLT/WJHL) - A Virginia sheriff’s office is warning residents after some reported receiving unsolicited face masks from China in the mail.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported that the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to warn residents of the issue, advising people to throw away masks that they have not personally ordered.

Have you received face masks from China that you didn’t order? Members of our community have begun receiving these... Posted by Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 10, 2020

Recently, many people across the country, including WVLT News Anchor Alan Williams, have received unsolicited packages containing seeds, also from China. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said anyone who receives the packages should keep them and contact the authorities.

