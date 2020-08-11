World's last Blockbuster now available to rent on Airbnb.

Advertisement

You can now stay at the world's last Blockbuster video store on Airbnb.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEND, Oregon (CNN) -You can now stay at the world’s last Blockbuster video store in Bend, Oregon on Airbnb.

Since 2004, store manager, now superhost Sandi Harding said she has run the operation in the time when Blockbuster stores were part of the cultural vernacular and everyone was encouraged to “Make it a Blockbuster night!”

The limited overnight experience is part if a thank you to residents of Deschutes County for keeping the last store up and running.

Harding said the store is going full 90′s with this overnight stay including a living room in the store, decor from the decade, gigantic era-appropriate television, a VCR and the store’s VHS tapes to choose from.

Harding explained how the world’s last Blockbuster ended up as a listing on Airbnb. “It’s our 20th year as a Blockbuster, we were hoping to celebrate that this year, but with COVID-19 throwing a wrench into everybody’s plans, we were really excited to be able to pull this off.”

If you aren’t lucky enough to stay at the Airbnb, Harding said you can still get purchase classic Blockbuster merchandise on their website. The sales of the merchandise helps keep the store open.

“With everybody being stuck at home and re-experiencing family time together, we thought it would be fun to enjoy some family time in a throwback ’90s environment,” said Harding.

The rental allows up to four people and encourages groups to be from the same household to adhere to CDC, Airbnb and local authority guidelines.

The space is available for rent on Sept. 18, 19 and 20. Booking opens on August 17.

Harding says a nostalgic movie night costs only $4 for the night, “a penny more than what you would spend for a new release.”

Guests will be able to watch a pre-selected lineup of 90′s titles or anything else they find in the store.

“There will be some rules with social distancing,” says Harding. “For the most part they can just enjoy their evening, enjoy pizza and popcorn and just have a blast.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

