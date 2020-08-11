‘Worth the risk for me’ VFL Trey Smith responds to playing this season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith responded to playing this football season despite health issues.

Smith fought back from blood clots in his lungs to earn first-team All-SEC honors a year ago and said the voices of those players wanting to play should be strongly taken into account before any decision is made to cancel the 2020 season.

“It would tick me off to my core if we’re snubbed and that opportunity gets taken away from me to go out there and prove myself, " Smith told ESPN. “I’m not knocking any president or chancellor, who absolutely do fabulous jobs, but it would be awesome as players if we could be informed and heard back from and quit finding out things about the season possibly being canceled on Twitter and in the media.”

College football season has been cast into doubt as the Detroit Free Press reported that the Big Ten would be voting to cancel fall sports because of the pandemic. The Mountain West Conference announced Monday it has canceled its upcoming fall football season, according to Stadium.

The MWC conference cited player health and safety concerns with the coronavirus, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported Monday evening.

Smith said he understands the risk of playing but has deemed it worth the risk to his own health.

“It would be borderline ignorant to say that it’s not concerning,” said Smith. “We’ve definitely talked about it as a family, prayed about it and asked God to protect me. The doctors at Tennessee and coach Pruitt have been great at keeping us informed on everything. But at the end of the day, we as players have to take the proper precautions. So, yes it’s something you weigh. Ultimately to get my dream goals and aspirations, it’s worth the risk for me.”

ESPN reported Smith stopped short of saying college football players are safer if they are playing but said the virus is more commonly transmitted outside the football complex and believes players can do their part of avoiding high-risk situations and preserving their seasons.

“The virus is everywhere in America right now,” he said. “But if you look at most football facilities, the virus has been transmitted outside the facility. You have more of a risk getting it somewhere else than you do playing football. And with all of the students getting ready to come back to campus, it’s going to present more risks. But that’s when it’s on us as a players, if you’re serious about the season, you take the proper precautions and wear your masks and stay away from parties and big groups of people and understand that we have a greater purpose to play this season.”

College football players from across the nation have united through social media to push for the opportunity to play this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been outspoken about his desire to play in the fall. Lawrence took to Twitter to present an argument in favor of continuing college football.

“People are at just as much, if not more, at risk if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19,” Lawrence wrote.

Lawrence inspired other players across the country to voice their opinions online, including UT quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

On Sunday night, Guarantano tweeted the movement’s hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Other Vols, including Brian Maurer, Henry To’o To’o, Darel Middleton, and Alontae Taylor joined the movement, tweeting the hashtag.

