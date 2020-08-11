Zoo Knoxville extends summer hours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville invited guests to visit the zoo during their extended hours throughout the summer.

Zoo Knoxville will now be open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

Zoo officials said during the summer, animals tend to be more active in the evening since the temperature is cooler.

The new hours are listed below:

Monday-Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Zoo Knoxville will operate with the new hours through Labor Day. Officials said if the evening hours are popular, they may add another day of extended hours during the week.

Guests are no longer required to make a reservation before visiting the zoo. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and bring a mask when visiting the zoo.

