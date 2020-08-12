Alabama woman sentenced to life for murdering daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama woman has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering her daughter in 2016.

Officials said Stephanie Smith suffocated her 4-year-old daughter Zadie Wren Cooper in 2016. When she was arrested, she allegedly told Athens police that she suffered from mental illness and confessed to the murder.

She was originally charged with capitol murder but pleaded guilty to felony murder instead of waiting for a jury trial, WHNT reported.

Smith was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

