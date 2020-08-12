Bijou Theatre announces new streaming service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre announced a new way to enjoy performances amid the pandemic.

The venue announced “Live from the Bijou,” a streaming service that will allow viewers to enjoy concerts from the safety of their home.

“We are honored to partner with the world-renowned Big Ears Festival to kick off this new initiative and the first Sites & Sounds from Big Ears streaming concert. On Friday, August 21 at 8pm, Knoxville’s “songwriter’s songwriter” and first Poet Laureate R.B. Morris will take the Bijou’s iconic 111-year-old stage joined by multi-instrumentalist Greg Horne, bassist Daniel Kimbro, and percussionist Hunter Deacon. R. B. and his band will perform the richly textured, cinematic “dust bowl” songs from his acclaimed new record, Going Back To The Sky,” read the announcement released Wednesday.

Tickets are priced at $10 and can be purchased here.

