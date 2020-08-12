Advertisement

Black women with natural hairstyles less likely to get job interviews, research says

Black women with natural hairstyles, including curly afros, twists or braids, are less likely to get job interviews than white women or Black women with straight hair, research says.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CNN reports that the research, which is set to be published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science next week, was carried out by Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

"In the aftermath of the George Floyd murder and the corresponding protests, many organizations have rightly focused on tactics to help eradicate racism at systemic and structural levels," researcher Ashleigh Shelby Rosette, a management professor and a senior associate dean, said in the press release.

"But our individually held biases often precede the type of racist practices that become embedded and normalized within organizations," she added.

CNN reported that the studies involved hundreds of participants of different races, who were asked to screen potential job candidates in the same way as recruiters, giving them a score for competence, professionalism and other factors, based on fake Facebook and LinkedIn profiles.

In three studies, participants were selected from the general population. A study comparing attitudes in management consulting and advertising involved MBA students.

The researchers said participants gave Black women with natural hair lower scores for competence and professionalism and didn’t recommend them for interviews as often, as compared with Black women with straight hair, white women with straight hair or white women with curly hair.

In one instance, two groups were asked to evaluate the same Black woman job candidate. One group was shown a photo of the candidate with natural hair, while the other saw an image of her with straight hair. The latter group gave the candidate a higher score for professionalism and recommended her more strongly for an interview.

CNN reported that results were various based on the industry. Black female candidates faced discrimination when screened for positions on management consulting, which researchers said has “conservative dress norms.” While Black women were reportedly not discriminated against for positions in advertising.

"This may be because advertising is viewed as a more creative industry than consulting with less rigid dress norms," the press release said.

In recent years, multiple states have passed legislation banning discrimination against natural Black hairstyles.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

