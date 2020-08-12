Bristol, Virginia schools requiring kids to wear masks

BRISTOL, VA. (WVLT/WJHL) - Bristol, Virginia Public Schools released updated guidance for reopening schools amid the pandemic.

Among the new guidelines is a requirement for face coverings for all grades, CBS affiliate WJHL reported.

Superintendent Keith Perrigan released a memo Wednesday, saying that schools would resume August 20 with an in-person, hybrid mode.

There will also be increased focus on hand washing and cleaning, and students will have assigned seats.

“As we have been told by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Health, we should expect to change our instructional delivery model multiple times throughout the fall.” Perrigan said.

