City of Knoxville announces extended dates for outdoor pools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville announced families will have more opportunities to enjoy swimming this summer.

Knoxville’s two outdoor pools will extend its opening dates this summer.

The Ed Cothren Pool is open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday, Aug. 24 the pool will be open only on weekends for two weeks through Labor Day.

The Inskip Pool is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. On Aug. 24, Inskip Pool will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturday’s and Sundays until Labor Day.

“We’re extending the pool season, because we understand that many families’ schedules and needs are different this year,” Parks and Recreation Director Sheryl Ely said.

The city pools typically close the day Knox County Schools open.

