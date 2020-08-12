City of Knoxville, Helen Ross McNabb Center launches ‘Mental Health Mindfulness’ helpline
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The City of Knoxville along with the Helen Ross McNabb Center has launched a helpline to assist people who are struggling during the pandemic.
The helpline, ‘Mental Health Mindfulness,’ provides assistance and emotional support for individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in East Tennessee.
The city says the helpline will be answered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
