CMA announces Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The County Music Associated announced the 2020 inductees for the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and Dean Dillon make up the hall of fame’s class of 2020.

Dillon will be inducted in the “Songwriter” category, which is awarded every third year in rotation with the “Recording and/or Touring Musician” and “Non-Performer” categories.

“I was just speechless,” says Dillon. “Trying to soak in the words that I had just heard. My life flashed before my eyes. You could’ve knocked me over with a feather.”

Stuart will be inducted in the “Modern Era Artist” category.

Williams will be inducted in the “Veterans Era Artist” category.

“I have been making Top 10 records for 56 years. I fell off a mountain and tried to reinvent myself as a truly individual artist and one who stepped out of the shadows of a very famous man...one of the greatest. I’ve got to thank all those rowdy friends who, year after year, still show up for me. It’s an honor to carry on this family tradition. It is much appreciated,” Williams said.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Dean, Marty and Hank Jr. into the unbroken circle and honor this revered milestone,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “I’m sad we can’t toast this year’s class in person at the Country Music Hall of Fame, but I hope this news can bring some joy and cause for celebration during this time that our world has turned upside down. In particular, our hearts are with Hank and his family following the recent loss of his daughter, Katherine.”

This class brings the Country Music Hall of Fame inductees to 142. The inductees are elected by an anonymous music industry panel chosen by CMA elects.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s class was unveiled virtually.

CMA said a formal induction ceremony for the inductees is being discussed. More details will be released as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.