Advertisement

Colombia arrests Florida men accused of selling fake COVID cure that allegedly killed 7 people

The office said seven Americans had died from using the substance.
COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) -Colombian officials say they have arrested two Florida men wanted in the U.S. on charges they illegally sold a bleach-like chemical as a miracle cure for the coronavirus and other diseases.

The Colombian prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that Mark and Joseph Grenon were arrested in the beach town of Santa Marta, and were shipping their “Miracle Mineral Solution” — chlorine dioxide — from there to clients in the United States, Colombia and Africa.

The office said seven Americans had died from using the substance.

Mark Grenon is the archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, based in Bradenton, Florida. The church is centered on use of the toxic chemical as a supposed sacrament it claims can cure a vast variety of illnesses ranging from cancer to autism to malaria and now COVID-19.

Last month, multiple agencies were called to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in connection with search warrants and a federal order, CBS Miami reported. Hazmat teams found 50 gallons of muriatic acid, 22 gallons of the finished ‘Miracle Mineral Solution,” and 8,300 pounds of sodium chlorite, the station reported.

A Miami federal judge in April ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but it was ignored.

The organization also has operated in Mexico, Australia and other countries. Despite opposition from doctors and health experts, Bolivia’s congress recently legalized use of the substance.

A federal criminal complaint filed in July charged Mark Grenon, 62, and his sons, Jonathan, 34; Jordan, 26; and Joseph, 32, with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and criminal contempt.

Records in Miami federal court last month did not list attorneys for any of the Grenons. They face a maximum of between 14 and more than 17 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the solution sold by the Grenons becomes a bleach when ingested that is typically used for such things as treating textiles, industrial water, pulp and paper.

Authorities said drinking that bleach can be fatal.

The FDA said in a news release last August that "ingesting these products is the same as drinking bleach. Consumers should not use these products, and parents should not give these products to their children for any reason." The FDA has not approved the solution for any health-related uses.

The federal complaint says the Grenons initially agreed to abide by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams' order that they stop selling the solution, then changed their tone in podcasts and emails to the judge herself.

“We will NOT be participating in any of your UNCONSTITUTIONAL Orders, Summons, etc,” one email from Mark Grenon read. “Again and again I have written you all that . . . you have NO authority over our Church.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Knox County Board of Education to finalize virtual education

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County Board of Education will discuss spending millions of dollars to hire online-based teachers out of Florida.

News

South Carolina K-9 dies after being shot while tracking suspects

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina announced their K-9 Roscoe died Wednesday morning after being shot while tracking suspects.

News

TWRA limiting hunter education classes

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced Wednesday it is limiting its hunter education classes during the pandemic.

Forecast

Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Your last chance to see the Perseids is tonight, then it's back to higher rain chances

Latest News

News

TBI looking for new leads in 2012 cold case murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked for the public’s help in the cold case murder of a Lauderdale County man.

News

NC woman lives through 6 generations of family, celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
A North Carolina woman with 88 great grandchildren celebrated her 100th birthday last weekend.

News

Knox County case count benchmark changed to yellow, death rate remains red light

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department released an update on COVID-19 data benchmarks Wednesday.

News

Kingsport police searching for child pornography suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, Squires was indicted after a year-long investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division.

News

Metro Nashville police search for missing 13-year-old in 2003 cold case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Metro Nashville Police Department said a tip lead them to Hickman County in the search for a missing 13-year-old at the center of a 2003 cold case.

News

Two Nashville homeowners charged in house party investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The two could face a maximum of 11 months in jail.