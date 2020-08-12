Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heat, humidity, and largely dry weather are here for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday.

A slightly higher rain chance is here for Friday into the start of the weekend.

Cooler than average weather - at least for August - is here much of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Storms have been very isolated so far Wednesday, primarily confined to the highest elevations near Harlan and the Smoky Mountain. The rest of us have lots of sunshine, so let's hope you parked in the shade.

There's just enough breeze to keep us comfortable this evening but be mindful of an increased mosquito prescense. Rain from a week ago will have them active and numerous.

Thursday begins quiet enough; the winds should be between 5-10 mph which would limit fog. We get some sunshine and then it's a pretty similar day. We do have more storm fuel to tap into, so any showers that do grow could become slightly more intense. Still, most of the rain threat is in Middle and West Tennessee, but we'll still have a few higher elevation boomers.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday and Saturday are the best chances of rain in the extended forecast, full stop. Becuase of the rain's timing, it will also start a lengthy cooler stretch. The showers will be off-and-on and we'll generally have gray skies.

Lows are about the same, near 70°; that's very typical. But from Friday through Sunday, high temperatures in knoxville will be in the lower-to-middle 80s.

The weather maps are drying out Sunday and Monday. Sunday's chance remains at 40% but the rain amount is down a bit.

While there are a few showers in the longer range, they're fewer and farther between those two days.

We should remain in the middle 80s for much of next week, as a stubborn low with lots of clouds pinwheels over the Middle Atlantic states.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.