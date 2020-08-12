Could Smokies baseball move to Knoxville?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smokies baseball team moved to Kodak in 2000, and a recent announcement from Randy Boyd has locals wondering how long they’ll stay.

Tuesday, Boyd revealed plans for a $142-million mixed-use development in East Knoxville that will include a new ballpark for the Smokies. Boyd, who also serves as the University of Tennessee president, said he has been meeting privately with city and county leaders about the plan.

Last year, the Smokies saw attendance close to 300,000, which puts them at the top four in the southern league for attendance. The team’s lease in Kodak is set to expire March 15, 2025, and Sevier County officials said they expect the team to fulfill the terms of the lease.

“Neither Sevier County nor Sevierville have had recent discussions with Randy Boyd or the Smokies regarding their future plans or the lease,” Perrin Anderson, Sevier County spokesperson, said. “We expect the Smokies to fulfill the terms of the lease.”

The county said if the lease were to be broken the team would have to buy the remainder of the contract, which is around $10 million.

