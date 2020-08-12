DNA match solves Alaska teen’s 1996 murder

(AP) -A DNA match has solved the 1996 strangulation murder of a teenager in southeast Alaska.

According to Alaska State Troopers, DNA obtained from 66-year-old Steve Branch of Austin, Arkansas at an autopsy matched with a sample left at the scene where 17-year-old Jessica Baggen was sexually assaulted and killed in Sitka, Alaska in 1996.

Troopers said they interviewed Branch at his Arkansas home on Aug. 3 when he denied involvement and refused to voluntarily provide a sample. A half-hour later, they said Branch killed himself.

On Monday, officials confirmed the DNA collected at the autopsy was a positive match to the sample at the crime scene.

“While Branch will never face a jury of his peers in this case, we can finally say that Jessica’s case is solved,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price at a news conference.

Baggen disappeared on May 4, 1996, a day after her 17th birthday. She vanished in the early morning hours while walking home from her sister’s residence.

Troopers said two days later, Baggen’s body was found buried under a fallen tree near the campus of the former Sheldon Jackson College.

“For over 24 years, investigators have vigorously pursued leads in hopes of resolving this incident. What ultimately solved this case was the tireless efforts of two genealogists, one with Parabon and the other with the Alaska Department of Public Safety, Criminal Intelligence Analyst Patty Busby, who finally pointed the investigators in the right direction,” said Inv. Randy McPherron, Cold Case Investigation Unit. “With the help of several civic-minded private citizens who voluntarily uploaded their DNA profiles into public genealogy data bases like GEDmatch and FTDNA and then authorize their profiles to be accessible to law enforcement, the genealogists where able to pieced together a very complex family tree that eventually exposed Branch as Jessica’s killer. I am very grateful to have played a small role in this investigation and to bring closure to Jessica’s family and the community of Sitka.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.