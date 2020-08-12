Advertisement

Dunkin’s signature pumpkin spice latte and Fall menu arrive August 19

Dunkin’ announced its fall menu will return earlier than ever before.
Dunkin's fall menu returns August 19. /
Dunkin's fall menu returns August 19. /(Dunkin')
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Need a break from the summer heat? A taste of fall is just around the corner.

Dunkin’ announced its fall menu will return earlier than ever before.

Dunkin’s classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffee and espresso beverages, spiced drinks, bite-sized bakery treats, and more, will arrive at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by August 19, for a limited time through fall.

On August 19, Dunkin’ will also introduce the new signature pumpkin spice latte and chai latte. Fan favorites like the apple cider and pumpkin donuts will also return along with the new maple sugar seasoned snackin’ bacon.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

