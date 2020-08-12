East Tennessee ginseng dealer man pleads guilty to falsifying records

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said an East Tennessee man plead guilty Tuesday to a felony count for falsifying records to conceal his illegal purchases of ginseng prior to the legal harvest season in 2015.

Officials said Randall Henry, 49, was in violation of the Lacey Act. A federal law passed to combat the illegal trafficking of plants and wildlife.

According to court records, Henry will be required to pay restitution to the State of Tennessee and perform 100 hours of community service. He faces up to five years in prison.

Ginseng is a slow-growing perennial species of plant found throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Appalachian regions of the U.S. American Ginseng is protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora of 1973 (CITES) and the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The purpose of CITES is to monitor, control, and restrict, as necessary, the international trade of certain wild plant and animal species in an effort to prevent adverse impacts and ensure the continued existence of those species in their natural habitat.

American Ginseng dealers are required to routinely submit paperwork to TDEC to document their ginseng purchases. Henry admitted to falsifying such documents in 2015 after purchasing American Ginseng before the opening of the established season.

“The collaborative efforts of USFWS and the Department of Justice work to deter individuals from violating the laws and regulations designed to protect our natural ginseng resources, and from engaging in these types of illegal practices that threaten this resource. We will pursue any companies or persons who engage in similar unlawful conduct,” said J. Douglas Overbey, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

