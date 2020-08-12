Advertisement

Facebook to build $800M Tennessee data center with 100 jobs

The new data center will be supported by 100% sourced renewable energy.
(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Facebook plans to build an $800 million data center in Tennessee that is expected to employ about 100 people, state economic development officials announced Wednesday.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development said construction has just begun on Facebook’s 982,000-square-foot facility in Gallatin and it will continue until 2023.

The center, located about 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) from Nashville, will house various types of workers, including technical operations, electricians, logistics staff and security.

The announcement follows three years of recruitment by state and local economic development officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Facebook will join Beretta USA, Gap and SERVPRO at the Gallatin Industrial Park.

Facebook has already reached a deal with TVA to bring 220 megawatts of new solar energy to the Tennessee Valley.

The new data center will be supported by 100% sourced renewable energy. It also is expected to use 80% less water than the average data center.

