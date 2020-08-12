Few pop-ups today, more rain ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a few pop-up showers and storms today, but it’s still the best chance to get the yard work complete or play outside. A slow-moving storm system brings better rain chances to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear to partly cloudy, with patchy fog. It’s a mild morning, with lows in the mid 60s to around 70 in the Valley.

We have a stray pop-up possible early, with a few showers and storms developing in the afternoon. We’re looking at a 40% coverage of the higher elevations outlining the Valley in pop-up rain and storms today, and more of a 20% coverage in the Valley. It’s a partly cloudy day with a high around 92 degrees, but feeling about 5 degrees warmer due to the high humidity.

Few more pop-ups outline the Valley today. (WVLT)

Tonight, a few showers and storms continue to develop and move in, with a low around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday comes with scattered developing rain and storms, 40% coverage, midday through the overnight. Knoxville still looks to hit 91 degrees, and feel like the upper 90s!

The hot, steamy pattern comes to an end with increasing rain coverage Friday and Saturday. Both days come with highs in the low to mid 80s, plus on and off rain and storms for our area.

We’ll have scattered rain and storms Sunday, and becoming more isolated Monday to Tuesday of next week.

Wed AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

